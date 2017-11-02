Gurjit Kaur struck a hat-trick as India thrashed Kazakhstan 7-1 to reach the semi-finals of the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara.

Kaur inspired her side with a superb display as they booked their place in the last four along with hosts Japan, China and South Korea.

India were in dominant form against their Kazakh opponents and never looked in danger of suffering a shock defeat at the Gifu Prefecture Green Stadium.

Vera Domashneva did give Kazakhstan a surprise early lead but it was short-lived as Kaur levelled with her first of the match two minutes later.

Deep Grace put India ahead from a penalty corner shortly after before Navneet Kaur extended their advantage to 3-1.

Navneet netted her second of the contest to put the result beyond any doubt and Grace quickly made it 5-1 to the rampant Indian side.

There was still time for Kaur to complete her hat-trick as she scored the final two goals of the game to round off a commanding performance from India.

Today's Results at the Women Asia Cup 2017.#AsiaHockey pic.twitter.com/DPHLGLBuOT — Asian Hockey Fed. (@asia_hockey) November 2, 2017

The win saw them move a step closer to emulating their men's team, winners of the Asia Hockey Cup in Malaysia last month.

India are due to face Japan in the semi-finals after the defending champions overcame Malaysia 2-0.

South Korea and China set up a last-four meeting as both teams recorded comprehensive quarter-final wins.

China hammered Thailand 10-0 and South Korea racked up nine goals without conceding in their match with Singapore.

Both semi-finals are due to take place tomorrow.

The winner of the tournament had been due to qualify for next year's World Cup in London.

China, South Korea and Japan had already booked their World Cup berths before the competition in Kakamigahara began.

India then qualified by virtue of South Africa winning the women's Africa Cup of Nations on Sunday (October 29).