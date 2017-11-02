Prosecutors want Oscar Pistorius to face a longer prison sentence following his conviction for killing girlfriend Reeva Steenkamp and will appeal for an extension during a one-day hearing at the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein tomorrow.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) claim the six-year jail term he was given in July of last year is "shockingly low".

The NPA will attempt to plead their case to the SCA at the hearing.

The SCA are then due to announce their ruling at an unspecified date in the near future.

It is feasible that the six-time Paralympic champion's time behind bars may be extended, despite Judge Thokozile Masipa listing a number of mitigating factors when handing down the six-year sentence.

South Africa's six-time Paralympic champion had originally been found guilty of culpable homicide - the equivalent of manslaughter - and was sentenced to five years in prison in October 2014.

He was released after serving less than a year in October 2015 but prosecutors successfully upgraded his conviction to murder which led to the new six-year punishment.

Prosecutors still feel the six-year sentence is too lenient and not substantial enough for the crime Pistorius committed.

NPA spokesperson Luvuyo Mfaku claimed the 30-year-old should be forced to spend longer behind bars.

He insisted their pursuit of a tougher sentence was not connected to Pistorius' fame in South Africa and worldwide.

South African prosecutor Gerrie Nel has always insisted the jail term of six-time Paralympic gold medallist Oscar Pistorius should have started with 15 years at a minimum ©Getty Images

"The court has discretion to deviate from the minimum sentence for murder of 15 years, after considering the circumstances, but we say that you cannot go so far below," Mfaku was quoted as saying by The South African.

"We cannot allow a situation where we create a precedent for a person sentenced for murder.

"It is inappropriate if you look at the gravity of the offence.

"It is not personal, we are addressing a principle here, we would have done this for anyone."

Prosecutor Gerrie Nel has always insisted Pistorius' jail term should have started with 15 years at a minimum.

He claimed Pistorius must have known that someone could be killed when he shot Steenkamp four times through a toilet door on Valentine's Day in 2013.

Nel reiterated those accusations, claiming Pistorius has "never offered a reasonable explanation" for his actions.

Pistorius, however, has always claimed that he suspected an intruder and feared for his life.

Under the terms of his sentence, he is eligible for parole in two years' time.