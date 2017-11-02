The Maldives Olympic Committee (MOC) has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Japanese city Odawara as its preparations continue for Tokyo 2020.
The MoU was signed by Odawara Mayor Kenichi Kato and MOC vice-president Ahmed Latheef at a special function held in Odawara.
It is aimed at establishing a cooperative relationship between the MOC and Odawara prior to Tokyo 2020 and beyond.
This will include the training of Maldivian athletes in Odawara and cultural and environmental exchanges between the city and the Maldives.
The initiative to establish this relationship was taken by former Maldivian Ambassador to Japan, Ahmed Khaleel and pursued by his successor Mohamed Hussain Shareef.
An action plan is due to be worked out in the near future within the framework of the MoU.
Training and exchanges are expected to begin early next year.
Four athletes represented the Maldives at Rio 2016.
Hassan Saaid won his heat in the men's 100 metres but then exited after finishing last in his quarter-final.
Fellow athlete Afa Ismail failed to progress from her heat in the women's 200m.
Two swimmers, Ibrahim Nishwan and Aminath Shajan, also failed to progress from their heats.
They competed in the men's 50m freestyle and women's 100m freestyle respectively.
Maldives has sent athletes to every edition of the Summer Olympics since Seoul 1988.
They have yet to win a medal.