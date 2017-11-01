Taekwondo New Zealand (TNZ) have claimed their recent development seminars across the country met all their key objectives in refereeing and coaching.

The events, led by TNZ masters Angela Caldwell and Garry Carpenter, were held in Tauranga, Auckland and Christchurch.

They were aimed at improving the country's referees and coaches in poomsae and traditional kyorugi taekwondo, the format which features at the Olympic Games and other major events.

According to a report from TNZ, the seminars prompted an increase in the number of qualified referees in New Zealand.

Coaches' appreciation of the rules and their application has also improved, the TNZ report said.

There has recently been changes rules regarding pushing, grabbing and leg-lifting, which have had a "real" impact on players in the build-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo.

TNZ are hoping to attract more referees in the poomsae discipline, a non-sparring event where individuals or teams perform a "sequence of movements arranged in a meaningful order in response to attacks from multiple imaginary assailants".

Another round of TNZ development seminars are due to be held throughout the country next year.