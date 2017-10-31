Queensland will target securing major sporting championships following the conclusion of next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Queensland's Commonwealth Games Minister Kate Jones has claimed the State Government will launch aggressive campaign to attract competitions to the coastal city.

Officials from Tourism and Events Queensland and Gold Coast Tourism are due to visit the SportAccord Convention following the conclusion of the Games, due to take place from April 4 to 15.

SportAccord Convention is billed as the world’s premier event for the service of sport.

The week-long event brings together event organisers, cities, media and sponsors.

More than 100 International Federations are expected to attend next year’s SportAccord, scheduled to take place from April 15 to 20.

Jones believes that with the spotlight being on Gold Coast for the Commonwealth Games it could help the city secure the right to stage further major events.

It is hoped the Games could make Gold Coast a potential destination for sport, with the city having already hosted the Badminton World Federation’s Sudirman Cup earlier this year.

The Gold Coast hosted the Badminton World Federation Sudirman Cup earlier this year ©YouTube

"Those major events currently held in Europe, America and Asia - we want to poach them and bring them here," Jones told the Gold Coast Bulletin.

"We are going to have this immediate afterglow from the Commonwealth Games and it’s also hot on the heels of us showing to the world we can host one of the largest events in the world.

"The Gold Coast is going to be able to pitch for things we’ve never been able to pitch for before - not only because it has the infrastructure because of the Commonwealth Games but it will have just shown we can do it.

“We want worldwide championships to national championships.

"It’s also about saying we are going to have this immediate afterglow from the Commonwealth Games."

A delegation are expected to visit next year's SportAccord Convention to try to attract Championships to Gold Coast ©Getty Images

Robert Thomson, chief executive of publisher News Corp, expressed his belief Gold Coast would enjoy a positive image after the Games.

Speaking at a Commonwealth Games Legacy Symposium, Thomson suggested the city could go from strength to strength due to the Games.

"While there will be concerns about a Games hangover, there is much more likely to be a Games halo," he said, according to the Courier Mail.

"There will no doubt be nervousness in the coming months as the Opening Ceremony looms.

"But there should also be absolute confidence, for this city of strivers, that the Commonwealth Games will be an experience to cherish and a collection of magic moments that will live long in the memory of Queensland and the world."