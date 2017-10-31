Frenchman Adrian Mannarino enjoyed home success at the Paris Masters today after knocking-out Spain's 2012 champion, David Ferrer.

Mannarino triumphed by a comfortable margin of 6-2, 6-4 at the AccorHotels Arena in this ATP World Tour Masters 1000 event.

He will now seek to avenge his loss in the recent Japan Open final against David Goffin of Belgium.

Argentinian Diego Schwartzman continued his superb season with a 6-3, 6-4 win over Viktor Troicki of Serbia elsewhere today.

Spain's Feliciano Lopez was also forced to battle hard in a 7-6, 6-3 success over French wildcard Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Fernando Verdasco also enjoyed Spanish success against Andrey Rublev of Belarus.

He triumphed in two tie breaks, 7-6, 7-6.

Argentina's Diego Schwartzman won his match at the Paris Masters today ©Getty Images

Rafael Nadal, the top seed, is due to begin his campaign tomorrow morning with a second round encounter against Chung Hyeon of South Korea.

A win for Nadal will see him guaranteed to end the year as world number one following the withdraw of Roger Federer as a precuation to rest his back.

Three matches also took place today as competition began at the Women's Tennis Association Elite Trophy at the Hengqin Tennis Centre in Zhuhai, China.