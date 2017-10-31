India, South Korea, China and hosts Japan all won today to seal leading quarter-final spots at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup in Kakamigahara.

India were given their toughest test so far in a 2-0 win over Malaysia at the Gifu Prefecture Green Stadium.

China were more comfortable in a 7-0 thrashing of Singapore.

Both matches had been postponed and re-scheduled from Sunday (October 29) due to heavy rain.

All four teams in each of the groups will, however, progress to the quarter-finals.

In Group B, South Korean enjoyed a 9-1 win over Kazakhstan today.

South Korea, pictured playing at Rio 2016, also won their group today ©Getty Images

Japan were almost as comfortable in beating Thailand 7-1.

India will play Kazakhstan and Japan will face Malaysia in quarter-final ties in the top-half of the draw.

China are scheduled to be up next against Thailand and Singapore will lock horns with South Korea in the bottom half.

All four ties are due to place on Thursday (November 2).

The winner of the tournament, set to conclude on Sunday November 5, will qualify for next year's World Cup in London.