The International Ski Federation (FIS) has been handed a financial boost with the continuation of a major sponsorship agreement with a Swiss cheese manufacturer for their flagship Tour de Ski.

Le Gruyère AOP has now become its 'performance partner' after initially becoming a main sponsor over two years ago.

This move was announced by both the FIS and FIS Marketing AG, which is a joint venture between the International Ski Federation together with its marketing partners Tridem Sports and Infront Sports and Media, a company set up in 2009 to increase the value of FIS marketing rights and develop sponsorships.

The Tour de Ski is a cross-country skiing event held annually since the 2006-2007 season in Central Europe, modeled on cycling's acclaimed Tour de France.

In a statement the FIS say that this latest agreement is a welcome one, and comes at an exciting time with recent news of new prize money distributions which have been approved by the FIS' Cross-Country Executive Board at their meeting in Zurich earlier this month.

Under the terms of the distribution, the top 20 athletes will receive prize money from competitions.

Le Gruyère AOP has become a 'performance partner' for the International Ski Federation's Tour de Ski ©FIS

A total of CHF40,000 (£31,000/$41,000/€35,000) is available at each World Cup event, with the money divided according to athletes' finishing position.

The statement read: "For two years now, Le Gruyère AOP has been successfully supporting the best Cross-Country Skiing performances all over the World as the FIS Cross-Country World Cup Premium Partner.

"In doing so, Le Gruyère AOP has been able to come closer with its brand to active winter sports and skiing fans.

"Just after Christmas heading to the New Year, Le Gruyère AOP will be delighted to welcome everyone at the 12th edition of the FIS Tour de Ski as the new performance partner for the upcoming season.

"In this position, Le Gruyère AOP will be integrated into the FIS Tour de Ski logo, as well decorate the bonus sprints on two important stages and increase its presence on the start numbers."

Back in July 2015 Le Gruyère AOP first joined up with the FIS Cross-Country World Cup as a main sponsor, signing a three year contract.

This was designed to give them a "strong media presence in a number of European countries."