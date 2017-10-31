The International Paralympic Committee (IPC) today launched a staunch defence of its classification system amid "repeated and unfounded allegations... causing undue stress and tension" to athletes.".

The defence comes within nine pages of written evidence the IPC has provided a British Parliamentary hearing looking into classification in Paralympic sport.

The IPC announced last week the introduction of new tests within the system as an attempt to address concerns by reviewing certain categories within Para-athletics events under most scrutiny.

Attending today’s Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee (DCMS) at the Houses of Parliament, in London, is British Paralympic Association Chief Executive Tim Hollingsworth, 11-time Paralympic gold medallist Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson and Michael Breen the father of a British Paralympian.

The session comes after allegations of cheating and interference in a number of Paralympic disciplines, with the DCMS stating that the majority of the allegations have been focussed on the process of classification.

It is claimed that the session will examine whether the current system of classification in British Para-athletics is fair.

Prince Harry, left, and British Paralympic Association chief executive Tim Hollingsworth at Goalball during the London 2012 Paralympic Games. Hollingsworth will face the British Parliamentary Committee today ©Getty Images

Consideration is also expected to be given to broader issues surrounding the structure and governance of British Paralympic bodies.

Joining via video link from Ottawa, Canada, will be Peter Eriksson, director and head coach at UK Athletics Paralympic Performance from 2009-2013.

The IPC was unable to send anyone to participate in the session due to prior commitments and instead submitted their written evidence.

This report explains their process of classification, the IPC complaints procedure and provides answers to a number of allegations made previously.

The IPC picked out six highlights of this report which they published in a statement on their official website.

The statement reads: "The IPC investigated complaints made by Mr Breen regarding the classification of some British Para athletes in May 2016.

"The IPC concluded the athletes were in the correct class.

"The 30s class in Para athletics is for athletes with a co-ordination impairment.

"It is not and never has been just for athletes with cerebral palsy as some people wrongly claim.

"The majority of allegations received by the IPC about improper classification have been brought forward by athletes or parents of athletes who either missed out on the final team selection for Rio 2016 or had an issue against the selection of other athletes in the team - in most cases these athletes were direct competitors

"The IPC in September was surprised to learn that an athlete planned to hand back her relay gold medal from the 2014 European Championships.

"The IPC and World Para Athletics remain unaware of any evidence that the athlete may possess that may question the integrity of her teammates or indicate that they are in the wrong classification.

"In contrast, World Para Athletics possesses in-depth medical diagnostic information and classifier reports that support and indicate each of the teammates are in the correct class, a class for athletes with co-ordination impairments (i.e., not “cerebral palsy”)

"A growing trend in Para sport in recent years has been for many leading countries to recruit, train and eventually select for major competitions - such as World Championships and the Paralympic Games - athletes at the higher end of a certain class.

"Countries are not breaking any rules by doing this as the athletes have been internationally classified and are in the correct class."

The statement ends: "The IPC remains deeply concerned about the well-being and welfare of all Para athletes, and particularly about the well-being of those athletes who have been subjected to third-party allegations of improper classification.

"Although the athletes in question never have been named publicly, the athletes in question know full well that the allegations are being directed at them.

"Such repeated and unfounded allegations are causing undue stress and tension to these athletes."

In an exclusive blog for insidethegames, British Paralympic Association boss Hollingsworth welcomed the opportunity to “further assist understanding of how classification has developed and is delivered both in the UK and internationally”.

Hollingsworth acknowledged that intentional misrepresentation, where an athlete or governing body attempts to cheat the system by gaining a more favourable classification - is one of the biggest risks to the integrity of Paralympic sport.

Peter van de Vliet, the IPC's medical and scientific director, said the new tests were extensive: "These are major changes for the sport of Para-athletics, but major changes that are being made following full consultation with the Para-athletics community and relevant research groups.

"Classification is an evolving process and armed with better research we can take important decisions like this to further develop the sport."