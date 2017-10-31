The 2018 Vuelta a España will begin with an individual time trial in Málaga, organisers have revealed.

A short 10 kilometres stage will hope the Grand Tour, which features on the International Cycling Union WorldTour.

The stage is due to start at Malaga's Pompidou Museum on August 25, with the decision confirmed at the Pompidou Centre in Paris.

Malaga Mayor Francisco de la Torre, President of the Málaga Provincial Council, Elías Bendodo, and Serge Lavignes, head of the Pompidou Centre, were present at the unveiling.

The announcement that Málaga will host the first stage of next year's Vuelta a España was announced at the Pompidou Centre in Paris ©Twitter/Vuelta a Espana

They were joined by Vuelta director Javier Guillén, who revealed the opening day of the 2018 race would be the "museum stage".

It is claimed the stage will prove to be a cultural and historical route through Málaga, which would promote the city’s beauty and cultural wealth.

"A visual and aesthetic itinerary," said de la Torre.

"One, that will showcase the Malaga of the past and of the future."

The stage is scheduled to conclude at the Calle Larios, Málaga cultural centre.

Chris Froome won the Vuelta a España for the first time this year ©Getty Images

It is the first time the Grand Tour will begin with an individual time trial since 2009, with team time trials having opened the last seven editions of the event.

Málaga is also reportedly in contention to stage a further two stages and the start of a third, according to cyclingnews.

The full route for the race is expected to be announced in January.

It will be the 73rd edition of the event, which is due to run from August 25 to September 25, where it will conclude in Spain’s capital Madrid.

Britain’s Chris Froome won his maiden Vuelta earlier this year, completing a rare Tour de France and Vuelta double.