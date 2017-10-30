India and South Korea boast 100 per cent records after the first two rounds of group matches at the Women's Hockey Asia Cup.

Both countries have been in good form at the Gifu Prefecture Green Stadium in Japanese city Kakamigahara.

India began their Group A campaign by thrashing Singapore 10-0 and they followed that up with a 4-1 success against China.

China earlier edged Malaysia 5-4, with the defeated side recovering by beating Singapore 8-0.

The Indians will meet Malaysia tomorrow with China playing Singapore to conclude the group phase.

South Korea have also won twice in Japan ©Getty Images

In Group B, South Korea enjoyed wins over Thailand and hosts Japan without conceding a goal.

They saw off the Thai outfit 8-0 and Japan 4-0 to sit top of the pile.

Kazakhstan have suffered two losses - 7-0 to Japan and 1-0 to Thailand.

They will play South Korea tomorrow with Japan locking horns with the Thais.

All eight sides at the tournament will qualify for the quarter-finals with the group phase simply deciding who plays who.

The winner of the tournament, which concludes on November 5, will qualify for next year's World Cup in London.