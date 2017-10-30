The Sierra Leone Taekwondo Federation (SLTF) has begun a scheme which is being financed by Olympic Solidarity funding.

The Development of National Sports Structure programme is taking place in the African country's capital city Freetown.

It comes after the SLTF joined world governing body World Taekwondo in 2012.

Since then, the organisation has worked hard to establish the martial art in the nation.

To this end, they have received support from Sierra Leone's National Olympic Committee.

Nigeria's George Ashiru, an International Olympic Committee (IOC)-certified international expert and international master instructor, as well as an international referee, is running the programme.

Taekwondo is an emerging sport in Sierra Leone ©Getty Images

Ashiru has served as President of the Nigerian Taekwondo Federation and is also a vice-president of the Commonwealth Taekwondo Union.

SLTF President Oness Johnson said the link-up was a "blessing" as both nations are English-speaking members of the Commonwealth.

It is hoped that the programme will standardise the SLTF's technical and administrative structures, to key into their developmental ambitions.

Olympic Solidarity is funding provided by the IOC to support National Olympic Committees around the world, particularly those with the greatest need.

"Sierra Leone has survived a civil war, Ebola crisis, and a recent catastrophic landslide‎," Johnson said.

"Taekwondo is a fast growing sport."