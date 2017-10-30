Polish ice hockey has mourned the death of two-time Winter Olympian Kazimierz Chodakowski.

The former defenceman has died at the age of 88 after being a key player for his country in the 1950s.

Chodakowski played at the Winter Olympics in the Norwegian capital, Oslo, and then appeared again four years later in the Italian resort of Cortina d'Ampezzo.

He played at the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) World Championships four times between 1955 and 1959.

"He was famous at that time for his body-checking abilities and had a strong shot," an IIHF statement said.

Kazimierz Chodakowski was an acclaimed defenceman for Poland ©PZHL

"In 43 IIHF-sanctioned games he scored seven goals for the Polish national team.

"Including exhibition games he represented Poland in 84 games and scored 14 goals."

In domestic ice hockey Chodakowski played for LKS Lodz, CWKS Warsaw and Legia Warsaw.

He won seven Polish Championships.

After his playing career he was part of the LKS Lodz coaching staff with his son Andrzej also appearing for the club.