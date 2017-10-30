Guernsey have announced their second group of athletes for the Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games, with shooting and bowls represented.

Brothers Adam and Peter Jory have been selected in their shooting team, with the duo being joined by Matthew Guille.

Guille won a silver medal at the 1982 Commonwealth Games in Brisbane and will hope for further success in Australia.

Lucy Beere and Todd Priaulx have been named as Guernsey’s representatives in the bowls singles competition.

Matt Le Ber and Matt Solway will compete in the pairs event.

Guernsey Commonwealth Games Association (GCGA) chairman David Harry congratulated the athletes on securing places in the team.

“Guernsey has been awarded 33 athletes places for Gold Coast and with this second group of athletes selected we have almost have half our team in place,” Harry said.

“The deadline for sports to nominate their athletes is October 31 and we shall announce the final 19 athletes on November 23, following the validation of their applications to the agreed sport criteria and approval by the GCGA Council.

“My congratulations to these seven and I welcome them to the team that will depart in just over five months’ time to the Gold Coast.”

The first seven athletes selected by the GCGA were announced during the visit of the Queen’s Commonwealth Games Baton last month.

The early selections included four cyclists - Tobyn Horton, James McLaughlin and Karina Jackson, who will compete in the road races, and mountain biker James Roe.

Cameron Chalmers was chosen for their athletics team, while Billy Le Poullain and Josh Lewis will compete in boxing and triathlon respectively.

The Games are due to take place from April 4 to 15.