Sixteen National Olympic Committees were represented at the International Summit of Young Professionals in Sport in Sochi.

The event was run by The Children of Asia Games International Committee (CAGIC), in close cooperation with the Russian Olympic Committee and WorldSkills Russia.

It took place across seven days with representatives taking part from Afghanistan, Bahrain, Bhutan, Cambodia, France, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Mongolia, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, The Philippines, Syria, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

Participants were aged between 18 and 35 and all work towards the development of sport within and outside of their countries.

Several NOC employees were among the group, as well as representatives from Sport Ministries.

Olympic hammer champion Dilshod Nazarov was among the speakers ©Getty Images

Speakers included Turkmenistan's hammer thrower Dilshod Nazarov, who won gold at the Rio 2016 Olympics.

"During the summit we discussed how sport is organised in various countries and how conditions for developing and promoting sports and physical culture are facilitated at the state level," said CAGIC President Dmitry Glushko.

"The summit has also shown its importance for those who are involved in developing children and youth sports."

A second summit is now due to be held late next year.

This will be before the Winter Children of Asia International Sports Games, which will be held in Yuzhno-Sakhalinsk in Russia in February 2019.