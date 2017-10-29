Ecuador's Elizabeth Bravo and Mexico's Crisanto Grajales claimed victory in their respective races today at the International Triathlon Union (ITU) World Cup in Salinas.

It came in the final sprint World Cup event of the season in which athletes tackled a 750 metres swim, followed by a 20 kilometres cycle and a 5km run in the centre of the resort city.

Bravo, 30, had never won a World Cup race before, but produced a strong bike ride to eradicate a 20 second deficit which had built in the water.

She then powered clear on the run to triumph in 57min 48sec.

American Tamara Grman crossed 19 seconds behind in second place.

Brazil's Luisa Baptista finished a further 12 seconds back in third.

Cristanto Grajales won the sprint World Cup today in Ecuador ©ITU/Twitter

Grajales was a more expected winner in the corresponding men's race.

The Mexican claimed a first World Cup success since a 2012 victory in Guatape.

He also broke clear on the run to win in 52:08.

Felix Duchampt of France finished just six seconds behind in second place.

Manoel Messias of Brazil placed third, another 10 seconds back.