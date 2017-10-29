Jason Livermore, a Commonwealth Games relay gold medallist from Jamaica, has been handed a two-year suspension after an unsuccessful appeal to an anti-doping disciplinary panel.

Livermore, who won 200 metres bronze in Glasgow in 2014 before joining Usain Bolt, Kemar Bailey-Cole and Nickel Ashmeade in a victorious 4x100m relay quartet, submitted a urine sample showing traces of anabolic steroids clomiphene and mesterolone in December 2016.

The 29-year-old has now been handed a backdated suspension and will be out-of-action until February 8, 2019.

This was exactly two years after he was provisionally suspended.

In his hearing, Livermore reportedly told a three-person disciplinary panel that he was taking medication in an attempt to enhance his fertility with a view to starting a family.

According to the Jamaican Gleaner, he claimed to not be aware that there was a risk of inadvertently taking banned substances and had not applied for a Therepeutic Use Exemption permitting him to take products for medical reasons.

Jason Livermore, right, also claimed a Commonwealth Games relay gold in Glasgow alongside Usain Bolt, left ©Getty Images

Livermore's claim that he was not aware of the anti-doping rules was also dismissed as he and his club had been sent updated information from the Jamaican Anti-Doping Commission.

“Having considered all of the evidence before us, we have been unanimously persuaded - to the degree of proof required - that Mr Livermore did in fact have prohibited substances in his person," said disciplinary panel chair Kent Gammon.

"And while we are of the view that Mr Livermore did not necessarily intend to cheat, he was negligent not satisfying himself that the drugs were not prohibited substances and in fact should have applied for a Therapeutic Use Exemption certificate."

Livermore, who boasts personal bests of 10.03 for 100m and 20.13 for 200m, will now be ruled out of events including April's Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

It comes nine months after the Beijing 2008 Jamaican 4x100m relay team of Bolt, Nesta Carter, Michael Frater and Asafa Powell were stripped of their Olympic gold medals.

Carter was disqualified from the race after he failed a drugs test for banned energy boosting substance methylhexaneamine following re-analysis of frozen samples.

The team have all now returned their medals to the International Olympic Committee.