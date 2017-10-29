Malaysia's Leong Mun Yee and Pandelela Rinong enjoyed home success in women's 10 metres platform synchronised final today at the International Swimming Federation Diving Grand Prix in Kuala Lumpur.

They scored 311.26 points to defeat Australian rivals Emily Boyd and Nikita Hains, who managed 280.68, on the final day of the three-day competition at the National Aquatic Centre.

Cho Eun-bi and Kim Su-ji of South Korea took third place with 275.10 points.

Only four pairs competed following the withdrawal of Chinese favourites Zhang Jiaqi and Zhang Minjie.

China, however, enjoyed success in the men's 10m platform final.

Tai Xiaohu scored 506.00 points to beat the 486.80 points posted by Woo Ha-ram of South Korea.

Great Britain's Kyle Kothari managed 411.25 points for the bronze medal.

Tai Xiaohu of China won the men's 10m platform event ©Getty Images

Japan claimed success in today's other finals.

Hazuki Miyamoto and Sayeka Mikami combined to win the women's 3m springboard synchronised final with a score of 272.40 points.

South Korea settled for second place again as Cho Eun-bi and Kim Su-ji scored 280.68 points.

Britain's Scarlett Jensena and Yasmin Harper managed 252.00 points for third place.

Miyamoto then took gold again alongside Reo Nishida in the mixed 3m springboard synchronised final.

They scored 275.34 points to defeat Malaysia's Gabriel Gilbert and Nur Dhabitah Sabri, who posted 272.19.

South Korea's Woo Ha-ram and Kim Su-ji - winning her third medal of the day - took the bronze medal with 268.02 points.