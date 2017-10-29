Gold Coast 2018 chairman Peter Beattie has promised he will enter negotiations with a number of major media outlets that have refused to accept proposed restrictions on access and conditions relating to the use of video at next year’s Commonwealth Games.

The Sydney Morning Herald reports that Fairfax Media, one of the largest media companies in Australia and New Zealand, are among those that have yet to sign the terms which Gold Coast 2018 has attempted to impose to support broadcast rights-holder Channel Seven.

It is also understood that News Corporation and Australian Associated Press have also opted against agreeing to the proposed restrictions up until now.

Beattie is keen to avert the possibility of any of the leading media outlets deciding to boycott Gold Coast 2018 and is confident the issues can be resolved.

He addressed the issue at a Melbourne Press Club lunch, an event organised to promote the Games.

"We still believe there can be some resolution of these matters," Beattie was reported as saying by The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We are determined to do it because we don't want to have boycotts."

Following the event, Beattie further discussed the matter.

"At the end of the day we think we can reach a sensible compromise and that is what we intend to do," the former Queensland Premier added.

"We want everyone there.

"We want to respect Seven's rights but we also want to make sure everyone is there as well.

"Give us a bit of time and see what we can do."

Media were taken on a tour of the Gold Coast 2018 venues in April, during the week marking one year to go until the Opening Ceremony next year ©Getty Images

Among the proposed restrictions about which media outlets have reportedly stated their worries is reduced access to athletes for interviews at the Village and at competition and training venues.

Concerns around the structure of any video reporting and the use of social media have also been cited.

"Australians deserve unrestricted coverage of their government-funded Gold Coast 2018 Commonwealth Games," a Fairfax Media spokesman told The Sydney Morning Herald.

"We won't be strong-armed into providing journalism that's anything less than 'Independent. Always.' and we will not agree to the terms and rules currently required for accreditation of journalists at the Games."

In February, media monitoring and analysis company Isentia was announced as a sponsor of Gold Coast 2018.

Under the terms of the sponsorship, Isentia will be the official media monitoring service supplier during the Games.

It is claimed the company will deliver "cutting edge" media intelligence services leading up to and during the Commonwealth Games, due to take place from April 4 to 15.

Russ Horell, Isentia Queensland's state manager, said the company provides pivotal information by utilising three streams - insights, media intelligence and content marketing - to achieve a "whole picture view".

Isentia cover both digital and more traditional media, on a national and international basis.

The company said this will enable Gold Coast 2018 to identify key media markets, customise messaging and "track sentiment" to further engage people with the Games in the build-up to the multi-sport event.