Frenchman Alexis Raynaud produced the perfect finish in the 50 metres rifles 3 positions final on the last day of the International Shooting Sport Federation World Cup Final in New Delhi.

The 23-year-old led from start to finish in the final at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range, although he rarely held a decisive advantage.

He only secured a definite gold with a 10.8 score on his 45th and final shot for a score of 461.7 points.

Czech Republic's 18-year-old Filip Nepejchal took second place, with 458.5, while a young podium was completed by 20-year-old Hungarian Istvan Peni.

He scored 449.1 points for the bronze medal.

"I’m very happy," said Raynaud.

"I was already happy to be here and be able to compete with the best shooters in the world.

"That last 10.8 couldn’t come at a better time, when I saw it on the screen I finally relaxed.

Th"It’s been a great final, with many young shooters - I they are bringing a different approach to the sport, which is great."

American Keith Anderson was among the day's other winners in the 25m rapid fire pistol category ©ISSF

There was some success, however, for older competitors.

A 42-year-old triumphed in the 25m rapid fire pistol final as American Keith Sanderson claimed a first World Cup Final success.

He finished on 31 targets in the final to end two clear of French rival Clement Bessaguet.

South Korea's Song Jong-ho managed 24 for the bronze medal.

Spain's Alberto Fernandez claimed the final gold medal of the competition with a score of 48 in the trap final.

Italy's Daniele Resca took the silver medal, with 46, and Giovanni Cernogoraz of Croatia took the bronze with 37.