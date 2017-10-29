Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk today called a snap state election for November 25 and claimed that ensuring next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast will be a success was partly behind her decision.

Palaszczuk visited the Queensland's Acting Governor, Chief Justice Catherine Holmes, today and asked her to issue the writs for the election for the last Saturday of November.

She has already revealed Labor's slogan -"Putting Queenslanders First" - in a tweet.

"We need certainty, we need stability for business, and let’s not forget next year we have the Commonwealth Games here in Queensland, and I want all eyes focused on Queensland and what we can do," Palaszczuk said after announcing the election.

"I think people want to focus on Christmas and go into the New Year...and also I need my Government continuing to deliver on our commitments."

The Gold Coast is expected to feature strongly in the 28-day campaign with Labor using the city for media opportunities to focus on the positives from the Commonwealth Games.

Palaszczuk was elected Premier in February 2015 after leading Labor to a 12-point to pull off a shock victory over Campbell Newman.

I’m on my way to Government House, to ask Queenslanders to renew their trust in government. Queensland’s best days are ahead of us. pic.twitter.com/dw8o1YpDkN — AnnastaciaPalaszczuk (@AnnastaciaMP) October 29, 2017

It was Palaszczuk who appointed former Queensland Premier Peter Beattie as the new chairman of Gold Coast 2018 in May 2016.

He replaced Nigel Chamier, appointed by Newman's Liberal National Party (LNP) Government in May 2012.

Chamier, in turn, had replaced Mark Stockwell, who had led the Gold Coast's successful bid when they beat Sri Lankan city Hambantota, in May 2012.

Stockwell had been appointed by Beattie's predecessor as Queensland Premier, Anna Bligh, but was sacked and replaced by Chamier by Newman after he won the election.

Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, right, claims that sorting out Queensland's political future now will help make next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast a success ©Gold Coast 2018

Even if Palaszczuk loses to the LNP, now led by Tim Nicholls, Gold Coast 2018 are hopeful that so close to the Games, due to take place between April 4 and 15, there will not be another change at the top.

Recent polls have consistently shown Labor with a slender lead over the LNP but Palaszczuk has a much higher approval rating than Nicholls.

Labor will start as favourites to win the most seats.

A key element, however, could be support for One Nation, a nationalist, right-wing populist party led by Pauline Hanson.

They have been polling at around 18 per cent - or more than half the LNP’s primary vote - and have strong support in northern and central regional towns in Queensland and outer suburban fringes of the southeast.

Nicholls, however, has ruled out doing a deal with them even if they do end up holding the balance of power.