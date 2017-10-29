England surged ahead in the final stages to avenge an earlier defeat to Jamaica and claim victory at the Fast5 Netball World Series in Melbourne.

It came in a two-day event packed full of shocks in which four-time defending champions New Zealand could finish only fourth.

The day began with a dose of Oceanian misery as Jamaica ended any lingering New Zealand hopes of making the gold medal match with a 30-23 victory at the Hisense Arena.

Hosts Australia also lost 28-19 to England.

The two unbeaten teams then met in the final match of the round-robin stage in which the Jamaicans romped to a 47-38 success.

This proved merely a warm-up match for the later final, however, and the gold medal affair proved a fitting send off between the tournament's two outstanding teams.

Australia beat New Zealand in the bronze medal match ©Fast5 World Series

The scores were level at 24-24 after the third quarter before England gradually edged in front.

They eventually triumphed 34-29 to repeat their 2011 success.

English centre Serena Guthrie was named player of the tournament.

Australia had earlier won the bronze medal match 34-15 over New Zealand.

It brought to an end a disastrous tournament for the New Zealanders, winners of six of the seven previous events and had who never finished lower than second place.

South Africa beat Malawi 28-17 in the fifth place playoff.

The two-day and six-team event features a dynamic shortened form of the game consisting of five players a side and shorter quarters, power plays and super shots.