Italian Sports Minister Luca Lotti has admitted there are delays in preparations for the 2019 Summer Universiade but is confident progress has started to be made.

Naples was officially confirmed as the host in May last year following a reopened bidding process after the original hosts Brasília withdrew in January 2015.

The Brazilian capital were unable to meet financial commitments.

Given the short two-year timeframe to prepare for the Universiade, completion of competition venues is expected to be tight.

Lotti has expressed his confidence, however, that Naples will be ready to host the multi-sport event.

"We have made a point on the Universiade," he said, according to Quotidiano.net.

"We are a bit late, but the first results start to see them thanks to teamwork.

"This is a great opportunity for us, and Campania, the city of Naples and the whole country have want to build a great event."

Earlier this month, International University Sport Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin and secretary general Eric Saintrond vowed to help the Naples 2019 invest in "efficient and creative" solutions to meet the challenge of hosting.

FISU also signed a contract with EPIC, a US-based strategic event planning company, to help the local organisers meet the tight schedule for the preparations, when conducting their first assessment of progress.

The San Paolo Stadium is reportedly one the venues which is set to receive an upgrade for the 2019 Universiade ©Getty Images

Archery, athletics, basketball, fencing, football, judo, swimming and diving are among the compulsory sports, along with artistic and rhythmic gymnastics.

Table tennis, taekwondo, tennis, volleyball and water polo are also included.

Sailing, shooting and rugby sevens competitions will also take place after Naples 2019 selected them as optional sports.

It has been claimed the main renovation projects will include work to the PalaVesuvio sports hall, which will host gymnastics competition, and the Scandiano Swimming Pool.

The San Paolo stadium, the home of Serie A football team Napoli, is expected to undergo upgrades as it prepares to host athletics events.

The Universiade is due to take place in Naples from July 3 to 14 in 2019.