New Zealand's hopes of winning a fifth consecutive Fast5 Netball World Series crown are all but over after shock defeats to England and Australia on the opening day of competition at the Hisense Arena in Melbourne.

The two-day and six-team event features a dynamic shortened form of the game consisting of five players a side and shorter quarters, power plays and super shots.

All six are playing each other in a round-robin format before playoffs for first, third and fifth positions.

England, the 2011 champions and the only side other than New Zealand to have ever won the event since it was first held in 2009, have emerged as favourites after going through the day unbeaten.

They began with a superb performance to stun the defending champions 37-30.

This was followed by a 43-15 thrashing of last year's third place finishes, Malawi, before a 43-33 success over South Africa.

Hosts Australia also stunned New Zealand in their last match of the day ©Fast5 World Series

A morning of shocks also saw 2016 silver medallists and hosts, Australia, humbled 26-23 by Jamaica.

Australia had earlier defeated Malawi 34-21 and they later returned to form with a 40-30 success over New Zealand.

The New Zealanders, who beat South Africa 40-26 in their other match, must win both their remaining ties tomorrow and hope other results go their way to stand any chance of reaching the gold medal game.

Jamaica also enjoyed a brilliant unbeaten day, although they do still have England and New Zealand to play.

A 37-29 triumph over winless South Africa was followed by a 31-24 success against Malawi.

Action is due to continue tomorrow.