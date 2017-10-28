The Tokyo Metropolitan Government (TMG) have announced plans to offset all carbon dioxide (CO₂) emissions for the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Their plan was announced by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike at the C40 Cities Climate leadership group meeting in Paris, as part of attempts to meet the aims of the Paris climate agreement.

Tokyo has set a target of making the Japanese capital a zero emission city and achieve greater sustainability.

The TMG will offset the emissions expected to be generated across the days of the four ceremonies, by using carbon credits for the excess CO₂ emission reductions in the Tokyo cap-and-trade programme.

Credits were acquired through the programme launched for major companies during the 2010 fiscal year.

The TMG have claimed the programme, the first of its kind worldwide, has helped to reduce emissions from large-scale facilities.

A total of 10 million carbon credits have been issued as part of the programme, with credits permitting companies to a set amount of CO₂.

It is expected that the CO₂ emissions will total 720,000 tons during the four days of the Opening and Closing Ceremonies.

The Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games are due to take place on July 24 and August 9 in 2020, with the Paralympic showpieces taking place on August 25 and September 9, respectively.

"Reducing or offsetting the Tokyo 2020 Games' carbon footprint is an important element in achieving our sustainability goals," a Tokyo 2020 spokesperson said.

"Tokyo’s cap-and-trade programme is significant for Tokyo 2020 as it may contribute to Games-related CO₂ reduction measures.

"In conjunction with the IOC and various working groups and committees, Tokyo 2020 will consider CO2 measures for the Games as a whole, including utilising Tokyo’s CO2 credits, in order to make a reality a sustainable Games."

Tokyo 2020 added that sustainability is one of the most important pillars of the Games, while claiming the TMG will look to accelerate energy efficiency and renewable energy by 2020.

They claim the TMG will also work to help Tokyo 2020 achieve their environment agenda, such as offsetting the carbon footprint of venue construction and operation of the Games with the carbon credits issued in cap-and-trade programme.