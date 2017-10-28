A documentary entitled Soul on Ice, Past, Present and Future is being showcased in London as part of Black History Month celebrations.

The documentary, produced by Canadian filmmaker Damon Kwame Mason, chronicles the "joy and pain" experience by black players in ice hockey.

This includes a focus on members of the groundbreaking "Coloured Hockey League "in the Canadian Maritimes between 1895 and 1925 to some of stars participating in the National Hockey League today.

Some of these players - including Philadelphia Flyers All Star forward Wayne Simmonds and Detroit Wings defenceman Trevor Daley - share their stories in the film.

It has been screened in London's Picturehouse Centre as part of a series of cultural events celebrating black history.





Deputy Lord Mayor of London Matthew Ryder was among those present along with many ice hockey officials.

Others in attendance included English Ice Hockey Association director Charles Dacres.

"It’s about doing some myth-breaking," he told the website icehockey.co.uk.

"You look at other sports where black athletes are underrepresented, and it’s a struggle to try to encourage young black people to get into them.

"The parents will say, ‘Why are you bothering the kids.’

"And the kid’s mates will say ‘Hockey’s not the sport for you, black guys don’t skate'.

"it’s about showing that we have some pioneers and some very strong role models that actually give people and young children something to work toward and aspire to."