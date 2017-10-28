Greece's Andreas Kapoulas has been appointed head coach of the England’s men’s basketball team for next year's Commonwealth Games in the Gold Coast.

Kapoulas, the play-caller for British Basketball League side Bristol Flyers, is head coach for Great Britain’s under-20 men’s team he successfully led to promotion to Division A back in August.

He also brings previous national team experience with England’s under-15 and under-16 boys.

"I am very honoured to be selected as the England men's head coach," Kapoulas said.

"It's a great time for our sport after a successful summer for the national team programme and we have an exciting opportunity to continue this momentum with the Commonwealth Games in Australia.

"We have plenty of work ahead of us to ensure we make the most of our preparations.

"I look forward to working with the players and staff towards a successful campaign."

Kapoulas will be assisted by Alan Keane and James Vear for the tournament, due to be held from April 5 to 15.

The next steps for Kapoulas and his team will be to further appoint more backroom staff and announce his initial list of players.

The Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre will play host to the basketball semi-final and medal matches at the 2018 Commonwealth Games ©Getty Images

England’s men’s team are due to open their Gold Coast 2018 campaign against Scotland at the Townsville Entertainment and Convention Centre on April 5.

That will be followed by games against fellow Pool B rivals India and Cameroon on April 7 and 8 respectively.

Pool A of the men's event features Australia, Canada, Nigeria and New Zealand.

A total of 12 preliminary matches are due to be held in both Cairns and Townsville in both the men's and women's tournaments.

Following the conclusion of the pool stage, the top two teams in Pool A in the two competitions will progress to the semi-finals.

The bottom two nations will join the top Pool B sides for the qualifying finals.

The winners of the qualifying finals will then advance to the semi-final and medal matches scheduled to be held at the Gold Coast Convention and Exhibition Centre from April 13 to 15.

Basketball will be making only its second appearance in the Commonwealth Games.

It was last held at Melbourne 2006 when England won the bronze medal, beating Nigeria 78-75 in the third-place play-off.

Australia won the gold medal with a 81-76 victory over New Zealand.