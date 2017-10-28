Egyptian world champion Karim Abdel Gawad is hoping to improve upon mixed start to the 2017-2018 season when he is due to begin his Professional Squash Association Qatar Classic title defence in Doha tomorrow.

The 26-year-old followed his victory at last year's World Championships with a first ever World Series title in the Qatar capital.

Gawad will start as second this time around at the Khalifa International Tennis and Squash Complex.

His first opponent is scheduled to be former world number five Borja Golan of Spain.

"It [his win last year] was a very special moment for me as it was my first ever World Series win and I really enjoyed the way I was playing at that moment, I was enjoying every second on court," said Gawad.

"November was a very special month for me, winning the World Championship and my first ever World Series event was just too much to ask for."

Gregory Gaultier of France is starting as top seed for the men only event ©Getty Images

Gawad added: "Maybe most people thought I would feel a lot of pressure playing Qatar after the World Championships, but for me it was the opposite.

"I had zero pressure because I thought my body and mentality wouldn’t handle another big tournament, with lots of tough matches just a few days after winning the biggest tournament of the year."

Gawad has endured a mixed start to the new season, with a runner-up finish at the Oracle NetSuite Open last month followed by a shock first round loss to New Zealand's world number 10 Paul Coll at the US Open.

"For me, that loss will just make me stronger and more hungry to win," he said.

"I know I didn't perform my best, I know losing in the first round is not what I am supposed to do."

Frenchman Gregory Gaultier starts as top seed in his first appearance of the season as he recovers from an ankle injury.

Last year’s runner-up Mohamed ElShorbagy of Egypt and England's Nick Matthew are other leading entries in an event due to conclude on Friday (November 3).