Car manufacturer Audi have been confirmed as the title sponsor of the International Ski Federation (FIS) World Cup until 2022, having signed an extended contract.

The extension of the partnership was confirmed by Audi and the FIS, prior to the start of the FIS Alpine World Cup season this weekend in Sölden, Austria.

It will be the 16th year of the relationship.

"We are pleased to be able to announce the prolongation of this long-lasting and successful partnership right before the start of the Olympic season,” says Thomas Glas, director of sport marketing at Audi.

“This allows Audi to be and stay the leading partner of international winter sports.

“Our role as the title sponsor of the FIS Alpine World Cup is one of the highlights of our extensive engagement.”

Glas was speaking at Audi’s traditional international media talk at the first World Cup event of the season, with athletes and coaches present.

They represented 15 partner nations of the FIS.

Audi have been a sponsor of the World Cup for the past 15 years ©Getty Images

As part of the extended agreement, Audi will continue to feature on the starting gate of all World Cup competitions.

The FIS state the starting gate has been a “distinctive symbol” of the partnership over the past 15 years.

Competition will begin with the men’s and women’s giant slalom events in Sölden.

The women's event will take place tomorrow, with the men's scheduled for Sunday (October 29).