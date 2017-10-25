Four Championships have been awarded by the European Cycling Union (UEC) Management Board following their latest meeting.

Rosmalen in The Netherlands has been confirmed as the host of next year’s Cyclo-cross European Championships.

The event is scheduled to take place from November 3 to 4.

The UEC have also confirmed Lousã in Coimbra as the host for the 2018 Downhill Mountain Bike European Championships.

Competition will take place in Portugal from April 14 to 15.

Lousã has also been rubber stamped as the venue for the Championships in 2019.

The awards have completed the schedule for all UEC’s senior championships in 2018, with the BMX, mountain bike, track and road disciplines featuring as part of the Glasgow 2018 European Championships.

Wiesbaden in Germany is due to hold the body’s indoor cycling event, while Spilimbergo in Italy will stage the marathon mountain bike competition.

The Championships are the first to be awarded under acting UEC President Rocco Cattaneo ©UEC

Applications remain open for some of the UEC’s junior events.

The UEC have also announced the 2019 Cyclo-cross European Championships will take place at Silvelle in Italy.

The Championships are the first to be awarded under the acting UEC President Rocco Cattaneo.

Cattaneo was confirmed as the acting President last month, following David Lappartient’s election as International Cycling Union President in Bergen.