Paralympics New Zealand (PNZ) has selected the first four athletes that will represent the country at the Pyeongchang 2018 Paralympic Winter Games.

The squad is led by Adam Hall, who will be competing in his fourth Paralympic Games in Para-Alpine skiing.

He will be joined by Sochi 2014 Para-Alpine skiing silver medallist Corey Peters and Para-snowboarder Carl Murphy, both of whom will be competing at their second Paralympic Winter Games.

Aaron Ewen, who also competes in Para-Alpine skiing, is the fourth name and will be making his Paralympics debut.

The announcement was made at the New Zealand winter training base in Wanaka.

Between them, the team of four hold nine World Championships and two Paralympic medals.

Hall, a Vancouver 2010 gold medallist, will join an exclusive group of only 15 New Zealand winter and summer Paralympians who have competed at four Games.

Most recently, Hall showed great form at the 2017 World Para Alpine Skiing World Championships winning bronze in the men’s slalom standing.

“I have seen so much change and growth in Para sport both nationally and internationally since I competed at my first Paralympic Games in Torino 2006," he said.

"The Rio 2016 Paralympic Games was a huge turning point in New Zealand as Kiwi’s watched the Team free-to-air on TVNZ and Attitude.

"With this also being the case for Pyeongchang 2018 we encourage all New Zealanders to show their support and watch us in action on the slopes and be inspired to think differently about what disabled people can achieve.”

Adam Hall will be competing at his fourth Paralympic Winter Games ©Getty Images

Murphy will be looking to win the Paralympic medal that evaded him as he finished fourth in Para snowboard in Sochi 2014.

Peters will be looking to go one better in Pyeongchang as he aims for gold following his silver at Sochi 2014.

Peters made his Paralympic Winter Games debut in Russia and surprised many as he went onto win New Zealand’s only medal across both the Paralympic and Olympic Games in 2014.

Since then, he has won two gold and three silver World Championships medals.

Ewen was first identified as having potential talent only two years ago and since then has progressed rapidly through the Snow Sports New Zealand ranks.

If the team are successful in meeting the target of two medals at Pyeongchang 2018 they will win New Zealand’s 30th Paralympic Winter Games medal and New Zealand’s 220th medal across both summer and winter Paralympic Games.

“It is fantastic today to announce the selection of Adam, Carl, Corey and Aaron in the company of their family and friends, Snow Sports New Zealand and all the staff that support the Para athletes," said Fiona Allan, chief executive of Paralympics New Zealand.

"I know all four athletes will be working hard as they take on the rest of the world in PyeongChang.”