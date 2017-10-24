World Taekwondo (WT) has extended the registration deadline for cities interested in bidding for major events between 2018 and 2024.

Interested parties were initially requested to confirm their interest by October 27, prior to a bid file submission by March 4 next year.

The first date has now been pushed back to November 24 as "several" bidders have told WT they need further time to work on their bids, the governing body said.

Bid file submission must now be completed by March 9, before an expert group's evaluation stage on March 14.

A number of major events are available to bid for ©World Taekwondo

Host cities are due to be selected at WT's Council Meeting in Hammamet in Tunisia on April 4.

The events available to bid for include the World Taekwondo Championships, the World Taekwondo Team Championships and the World Taekwondo Grand Prix Series and Final.

Also available are the World Taekwondo Junior Championships, the World Taekwondo Cadet Championships, the World Taekwondo Poomsae Championships and the World Para Taekwondo Championships.