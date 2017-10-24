The World Curling Federation's Olympic Celebration Tour made its first stop of the 2017-2018 season in New York.

Nearly 900 people took part at the Ardsley Curling Club, which is 20 miles north of Manhattan in the American city.

Kaitlyn Lawes, who won Olympic gold with Canada at Sochi 2014, was on hand to meet young curlers and to help introduce the sport to novices.

The Tour sees Olympic medallists travel to developing member associations and curling clubs to help generate interest in the sport.

It is supported by the Foundation for Global Sports Development which agreed to invest an extra $50,000 (£38,000/€43,000) into the project earlier this month.

It meant the Tour was boosted before the 2018 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, due to be held in Pyeongchang in South Korea in February and March.

Kaitlyn Lawes, a Canadian Olympic champion, was on hand at the event ©Getty Images

"As a club, we hope to achieve increased growth of knowledge about the sport of curling in our area, which hopefully will turn into increased membership in our club," said Matthew Scheiner, vice-president of Ardsley Curling Club.

"We met with approximately 800 students from a local middle school in just the first day of the Olympic Celebration Tour.

"On top of that, we had approximately 100 other people involved in the various events that we hosted throughout the weekend."

"We are hopeful that the exposure the Olympic Celebration Tour brought to the sport will increase the viewership of the Olympic curling events in February.

"With increased viewership our club should see an increase in membership, but more importantly, the ratings in a high profile market should go up, which helps the sport as a whole."