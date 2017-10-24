Two-time Paralympian Alpine-skier Mitchell Gourley and Para-snowboarder Joany Badenhorst have been announced as co-captains of the Australian team for Pyeongchang 2018.

It is hoped that this leadership structure will help take the squad to new heights and create a "cohesive culture" similar to the one seen at last year's Games in Rio de Janeiro.

Gourley, 26, is a standing skier who won a gold medal in the super-combined class at the 2016 World Championships in Tarvisio.

Baldenhorst, 23, won banked and cross bronze medals in the SB-LL2 category at this year's World Championships in Big White.

The duo must now work closely with the Australian Paralympic Committee (APC) and the team's Chef de Mission Nick Dean to create a clear vision and unite athletes in the remaining five months until the Games begin.

Australia are expected to send around 11 athletes across the two sports of Alpine skiing and snowboarding.

“Australia has such a proud Paralympic record at the Winter Games and has participated at every Winter Paralympic Games since the first in Örnsköldsvik in 1976,” said APC chief executive Lynne Anderson.

“But it has never been more difficult to win a Winter Paralympic medal and for Australia to continue to enhance our proud Winter Paralympic legacy,

"Mitch and Joany will need to play a significant role to ensure our outstanding 2018 Paralympic Team fulfils its potential.”

“For the first time, our Winter Co-captains will embrace the Australian Paralympic Mob initiative that was introduced prior to the Rio Summer Games, and we’re very excited to see Joany and Mitch take up this mantle.

"Our co-captains will not just bring the team together, but will encourage the continuing development of our unique Australian Paralympic culture, which will provide a critical platform for success on the global stage in Pyeongchang.”

Australia won two Alpine bronze medals at Sochi 2014.

These were secured by Toby Kane in the men's super combined standing and then by Jessica Gallagher in the women's giant slalom visually impaired.

The Pyeongchang 2018 Winter Paralympics will take place from March 9 to 18.