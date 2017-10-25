The inclusion of the Italian town of Lignano Sabbiadoro in the 2018 World Series is a major boost for World Para Swimming (WPS), which has announced its calendar for the event with events running from March to June, and there is a possibility of an extra city being added.

Around 300 swimmers are expected at the Italian venue in the Udine province in the North-East of the country, close to Venice, from May 24 to 27.

The other host cities are those which operated in the opening season, namely Berlin in Germany, Copenhagen in Denmark, Indianapolis in the United States; São Paulo in Brazil and Sheffield in Britain.

The Copenhagen event is from March 2 to 4.

That is followed by Indianapolis from April 19 to 21.

Then it is São Paulo from April 26 to 28.

Next on the schedule is the event in Lignano Sabbiadoro.

On May 31, action shifts to Sheffield, continuing to June 3.

From June 7 to 10, Berlin will be the centre of activity.

Monica Boggioni of Italy and Daniel Dias of Brazil, overall winners of the individual titles at the 2017 World Series organised by World Para Swimming ©World Para Swimming

"The World Series was created to offer athletes, fans and all those involved in Para-swimming a regular competition calendar with important events outside the World and Regional Championships," Ryan Montgomery, summer sports director with the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), said.

It is possible that a seventh city will be added to the 2018 programme, as negotiations are taking place about a possible Asian host city, according to Tracy Glassford, who manages WPS.

"Our aim now is to make the World Series even more global, reaching cities in other continents," she said.

if athletes swim in more than one competition, their two best WSP scores will be added together in order to encourage them to take part in more than one event, and because of this, the calendar has been adjusted to facilitate travel.

All swimmers' results are calculated using a standardised points system, via an online virtual competition platform, ensuring that the overall winner is the best performing athlete over the entire duration of the series.

In this year's event, the individual men's and women's titles went to Brazil's Daniel Dias and Italy's Monica Boggioni.

The S/SB 1-3 high support needs rankings went to Chile's Alberto Albarza and Kazakhstan's Zulfiya Gabidullina.

Australia's Lakeisha Patterson won the women's junior title and Great Britain's Jordan Catchpole the men's.

The British team won the title for National Paralympic Committees.