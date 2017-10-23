Representatives from United World Wrestling have travelled to Armenia and Georgia last week to take part in the UNESCO sponsored anti-doping project “Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport”.

The effort was coordinated by Areg Hovhvannissyan from the Anti-Doping Agency of Armenia, who has led three seminars across the two countries.

Events took place in Erevan and Gyumri in Armenia and Georgian capital Tbilisi.

The Gyumi seminar featured Gevorg Aleksanyan, the coach and father of Rio 2016 gold and London 2012 bronze medallist Artur Aleksanyan.

More than 200 wrestlers, coaches and administrators attended the workshops.

Athletes and coaches participated in each of the seminars and focused on subjects like the consequences of doping on health and the type of sanctions they often incur.

The coach and father of Rio 2016 gold medallist Artur Aleksanyan led one of the courses ©Getty Images

It was highlighted to participants that, in addition to suspension and other consequences for athletes, National Federations were subject to financial sanctions for doping violations during UWW events.

Coaches were also warned that they could also be subject to suspension if they participate in doping schemes.

The UNESCO Fund for the Elimination of Doping in Sport was established in 2008 to develop and implement anti-doping projects.

Providing practical and technical support, the Fund has three priorities: education projects focusing on youth and sport organisations, policy advice, and mentoring and capacity-building projects.