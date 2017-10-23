The course setters for the opening International Ski Federation Alpine Skiing World Cup event of the season have been revealed.

The Alpine Skiing World Cup campaign begins with a women's and men's giant slalom in Sölden in Austria on October 28 and 29.

From this season, the World Cup will be appointing its course setters five days prior to the races.

Jacques Théolier has been chosen by the Swedish ski team to set the first run in Sölden.

Last season, he set the second run in the giant slalom event in Adelboden in Switzerland.

Switzerland's Lara Gut took victory in the women's event in Sölden last year ©Getty Images

In Sölden, the second run will be set by the German technical coach Albert Doppelhofer.

He coaches Germany's Felix Neureuther, who finished third in Sölden last season.

Doppelhofer was the course setter of the second run in Sölden in 2014.

France's Alexis Pinturault won the men's giant slalom event in Sölden last season while Switzerland's Lara Gut took victory in the women's.