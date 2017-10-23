The German Ice Hockey Federation (DEB) has appointed Michael Grosz as the organisation's new secretary general and Stefan Schaidnagel as the new director of sports.

The appointments are part of the DEB's new, two-pronged approach to sports and administration.

Grosz takes over from Michael Pfuhl, who has been moved to the position of technical director, and will work closely with Schaidnagel.

The 28-year-old spent five years working with the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Championship Organising Committee.

"I am very pleased to be able to take over the post of secretary general and the confidence placed in me by the Bureau," said Grosz.

"During the last five years, as a member of the Organising Committee of the World Championships, I have been able to go through various tasks of ice hockey and was able to contribute my part to the successful organisation of the tournament.

"I am highly motivated to lead the primary administrative tasks of the DEB for the President, the members and all ice hockey fans in Germany. "

Michael Grosz was part of the 2017 International Ice Hockey Federation Men's World Championship Organising Committee ©IIHF

His areas of responsibility include administration, finance and management of the DEB's office.

"We want the DEB to be forward-looking and professional in the coming major challenges and are sure that Michael Grosz will provide the necessary administrative support to the ice hockey sport," added DEB President Franz Reindl.

"He is enormously young, but he is well suited for training, his highly motivated attitude and his human qualities to the DEB and the team around Marco Sturm and Stefan Schaidnagel. "

In his role as technical director, Pfuhl will support Schaidnagel in organising the national teams and maintaining the DEB's facilities.

Schaidnagel has assumed the role of sports director and will now work closely with all national team coaches.