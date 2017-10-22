Kidambi Srikanth and Ratchanok Intanon claimed the men and women's singles titles in contrasting fashion at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) Denmark Open in Odense today.

India's Srikanth romped past South Korea's Lee Hyun Il in just 25 minutes in the final match of the day at the Odense Sports Park.

The 25-year-old overpowered his opponent for the loss of just 15 points in a 21-10, 21-5 thrashing to add to his victories at the Indonesia and Australian Opens this year.

He now leads the BWF Destination Dubai Rankings in front of another South Korean, Son Wan-ho, after this victory in the Superseries event.

Thailand's Intanon rolled back the years to return to the form which saw her crowned world singles champion in 2013 by defeating fourth seed Akane Yamaguchi in Japan in the women's final.

It came in a much tougher clash, however, which lasted 67 minutes before Intanon triumphed 14-21, 21-15, 21-19.

Thailand's Ratchanok Intanon secured the women's singles title ©Getty Images

Five different countries shared the five titles on offer in Denmark.

Lee So-hee and Shin Seung-chan ensured South Korea did not leave empty handed after winning the opening women's doubles final.

They required 44 minutes to defeat Japanese sixth seeds Shiho Tanaka and Koharu Yonemoto.

Hong Kong duo Tang Chun-man and Tse Ying-suet produced the shock result of the day by vanquishing China's top seeds Zheng Siwei and Chen Qingchen 24-22, 19-21, 23-21 in a 58-minute mixed doubles final.

China then made partial amends as fifth seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan combined to win the men's doubles in three sets against second seeds Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjava Sukamuljo of Indonesia.

The Chinese pair triumphed 21-16, 22-24, 21-19 in 63 minutes.