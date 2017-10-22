Dimitrij Ovtcharov beat German team-mate Timo Boll in an absorbing six-set dual today to win his first International Table Tennis Federation (ITTF) World Cup title in Liège as China failed to win a major men's singles title for the first time in a generation.

Boll, who saved seven match-points before beating China's Lin Gaoyuan in yesterday's quarter-finals at the Country Hall De Liège, was on similarly scintillating form in this morning's semi-final as he recovered from 1-3 down for second successive day to stun Lin's team-mate, the reigning world and Olympic singles champion Ma Long.

The 36-year-old veteran rolled back the years in winning 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 over the sport's dominant player as he attempted to repeat his 2002 and 2005 World Cup successes - the latter of which came in Liège and included three successive wins over Chinese players.

It marked the first time world number one Ma had lost to any non-Chinese player since he was defeated by Taiwan's Chuang Chih-yuan in 2012.

With each nation only permitted a maximum of two entrants, it meant that a different country was guaranteed to win the title for the first time since Belarus' Vladimir Samsonov in 2009.

It marked the first time no Chinese player had featured in the final of the annual event since Samsonov won the first of three World Cup titles by beating Austrian Werner Schlager in 1999.

Ovtcharov, the second seek seeking to improve on bronze medals in 2013 and 2015, had also been pushed the distance for the second successive round in the semi-finals earlier today.

He followed his victory over Alexander Shibaev of Russia yesterday with a 6-11, 9-11, 11-9, 9-11, 11-7, 11-5, 12-10 success against Frenchman Simon Gauzy.

Germany's Timo Boll celebrates his epic semi-final win against China's Ma Long ©ITTF

Boll won a tight first set in the final in front of an engrossed crowd.

Ovtcharov won the next two before Boll hit back in the fourth.

The Ukrainian-born player was dominant, thereafter, however sweeping through the final set against a tiring opponent to complete a 10-12, 11-8, 11-7, 9-11, 11-7, 11-2 victory.

It marked the biggest global singles title of a career previously topped by an Olympic bronze medal at London 2012.

"I could never have imagined a few years ago that I could win the World Cup," Ovtcharov, who also beat Boll in the China Open final this year, said.

"I think the support from my family was very helpful because without them I would not have been here today as the champion.

"I am privileged to be listed amongst the World Cup winners.

"Particularly I must acknowledge the quality of Timo Boll who defeated two great Chinese players on his way to the final.

"I could see he was a bit tired - he was not moving very well having played some fantastic matches.

"I think he deserves the victory as much as I do."



Ma recovered to win the bronze medal with a 11-5, 11-13, 6-11, 11-5, 11-7, 11-9 success over seventh seed Gauzy.

The corresponding Women's World Cup is scheduled to start on Friday (October 27) in Markham in Canada and conclude next Sunday (October 29).