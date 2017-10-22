India survived a strong challenge from Malaysia to win a third title at the men's Asia Hockey Cup in Bangladesh.

They followed their 4-0 semi-final thrashing of Pakistan with a harder-fought 2-1 victory today at the Maulana Bhashani National Hockey Stadium in Dhaka

Ramandeep Singh opened the scoring in the third minute before a second goal from Lalit Upadhyah in the 29th.

Malaysia pulled one back courtesy of Shahril Saabah but proved unable to draw level.

It marked India's first win in a decade since successive triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

Malaysia still enjoyed their most successful tournament ever, though, improving upon their third place finish in 2007.

Pakistan recovered from their semi-final set-back by winning their bronze medal match against two-time defending champion South Korea.

Ajaz Ahmad scored three time in a 6-3 victory.

The Africa Cup of Nations for men and women also began today in Egyptian city Ismailia.

The host nation made a rampant start in the men's competition with a 13-1 thrashing of Nigeria in the round-robin stage at the Suez Canal Hockey Stadium.

Ghana also defeated Kenya 3-0, while seven-time defending champions South Africa began with a bye after the withdrawal of Zambia.

Egypt were held to a 1-1 draw by Nigeria in the corresponding women's event.

The winners of both tournaments will book their places at next year's World Cups.