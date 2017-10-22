Indonesia's Gregoria Mariska Tunjung claimed a memorable victory on home soil in the women's singles final at the Badminton World Federation (BWF) World Junior Championships in Yogyakarta today.

The tournament's third seed delighted her raucous home crowd by winning a three-set thriller at the GOR Among Rogo Arena.

Mariska Tunjung took the opening set against China's Han Yue, seeded fifth this week, 21-13.

The Chinese player, however, levelled the contest up by winning the second by the same scoreline.

Mariska Tunjung went on to close out the match in a thrilling third set, which she eventually took 24-22.

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn justified his top seeding in the men's singles as he came from behind to win.

Jun Hao Leong of Malaysia won the opening set 21-17 but Vitidsarn showed his class by turning the contest around.

He pulled level by winning the second 21-15 before going on to seal victory by comfortably claiming the decisive third 21-9.

Thailand's Kunlavut Vitidsarn won the men's singles final ©Getty Images

Rinov Rivaldy and Pitha Haningtyas Mentari won the all-Indonesian final in the mixed doubles.

They narrowly lost the first set to compatriots Rehan Naufal Kusharjanto and Siti Fadia Silva Ramadhanti 23-21 but reversed their momentum to win the second and third sets 21-15, 21-18.

South Korea and Japan claimed the other doubles titles.

The South Korean pairing of Ha Na Baek and Yu Rim Lee silenced the Indonesian crowd by beating Jauza Fadhila Sugiarto and Ribka Sugiarto 18-21, 21-11, 21-3 to lift the women's doubles crown.

The men's doubles final went the way of Japan's Mahiro Kaneko and Yunosuke Kubota after they defeated China's Di Zijian and Wang Chang 21-14, 15-21, 21-13.