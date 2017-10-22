Australia's Olympic silver medallist Madeline Groves has been cleared of wrongdoing after a third breach of anti-doping whereabouts rules and will be free to compete at next year's Commonwealth Games.

Groves, second in the 200 metres butterfly behind Spain's Mireia Belmonte at Rio 2016 before winning a second silver in the 4x100m medley relay, missed a third test at her university residence in San Diego in May.

This would usually mean an automatic 12-month suspension.

The 22-year-old claimed, however, that she was in her room in the correct place and at the right time and that the testers failed to go past the front desk of the accommodation block and find her.

They also made no attempt to ring her.

It was consequently ruled by the International Swimming Federation that she was "fully compliant with her responsibilities and obligations" and the breach was discounted.

"I have always been confident in achieving this outcome as I have been compliant with all anti-doping policies throughout my career," Groves said in a Swimming Australia statement.

"I am happy to put this behind me and I am looking forward to competing in an attempt to qualify for the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast."

Jarrod Poort, a long-distance freestyle swimmer, and three-time Commonwealth Games champion, Thomas Fraser-Holmes, have received one year suspensions in recent months after violating whereabouts rules.

Thomas Fraser-Holmes was handed a 12-month ban in June

Athletes are required to file information on their whereabouts for one hour every day in order to enable out-of-competition tests - although they can update their locations through an online tool if their plans change.

Fraser-Holmes missed his third test after claiming to have arrived home 10 minutes late following a dinner at his parent's house.

He is currently banished from using an pools or working with any coaches affiliated with Swimming Australia.

Poort accepted his sanction and admitted to being "embarrassed" to have missed the testing windows.

Groves will be now among the favourites at Gold Coast 2018.

"This is a great result for Maddie and we will continue to offer her our support as she plans for life and training beyond this process," Swimming Australia chief executive Mark Anderson said.

"We are very aware that this has been a tough process for Maddie as she prepared for the hearing and awaited the finding.

"We are very pleased for Maddie and delighted for her that she will be able to compete and be selected for all upcoming Australian teams.

"It is an important reminder for all of our athletes about the importance of ensuring the whereabouts is accurate and athletes being present and available during this time.

"Maddie adhered to this process and this was a critical element of why she has been cleared."