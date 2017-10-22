Lackenhof will celebrate its International Ski Federation Snowboard World Cup debut by hosting back-to-back parallel races.

Action is due to take place on the Oetscher Mountain on January 5 and 6 next year.

The late addition to the 2017-2018 calendar was first announced during the FIS Autumn Meetings in Zurich.

A parallel giant slalom event is due to take place on January 5 before the season's first of three team events takes place one day later.

This season will be the first-time ever that athletes will compete for a mixed team World Cup trophy.

"A major event like the FIS Snowboard World Cup is an important economic and touristic factor for the whole region," Petra Bohuslav, a Councillor in the Lower Austria State Government, said.

Oetscher Mountain will play host to the action for the FIS Snowboard World Cup event ©Getty Images

The Local Organising Committee have the added benefit of using Hochkar Mountain as a replacement resort if weather conditions are not adequate

This season is set to be dominated by the build-up to the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

There will be 10 individual snowboard events on the programme in South Korea but only two Alpine competitions.

Competition will take place across both sexes in parallel giant slalom.

Parallel slalom was removed from the Olympic programme.