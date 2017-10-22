Organisers of the 2018 Asian Games are holding a beach volleyball test event at Jakabaring Sports City in Palembang which is due to co-host next year’s event with Jakarta.

The sixth edition of the South Sumatra Governor Cup is serving as the test event and involves teams from 15 countries participating in competitions for both men and women.

According to the Jakarta Globe, South Sumatra Governor Alex Noerdin said it has received some important feedback that will help make sure Jakabaring Sports City is ready to stage the 2018 Asian Games.

It is expected the complex will host at least 18 sports disciplines during the 18th edition of the quadrennial event.

Asian Volleyball Confederation technical delegate Ng Chung claimed he is impressed by the test event but warned there is still room for improvement.

"Overall it's good," he said.

"But, there are some areas that need to be improved…the centre court is too small and should be widened.

"Moreover, the spectators’ area should not been filled with sand - only the court needs it.

"Asian Games is a different level, so more space is needed."

The event, which was opened on Thursday (October 19), is due to conclude tomorrow.

Among those representing hosts Indonesia are Candra Rachmawan and Mohammad Ashfiya, who triumphed at last month’s Southeast Asian Beach Volleyball Championship in Singapore.

The 2018 Asian Games are scheduled to take place from August 18 to September 2 ©Asian Games 2018

The test event comes just a month after Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) honorary life vice-president Wei Jizhong raised concerns that some venues for the 2018 Asian Games do not meet International Federation requirements.

He did so at the continental governing body’s General Assembly in Turkemenistan’s capital Ashgabat.

Last week, OCA President Sheikh Ahmad Al-Fahad Al-Sabah visited Jakarta to inspect preparations for the 2018 Asian Games.

The Kuwaiti, also the head of the Association of National Olympic Committees, met with Indonesian vice-president and chairman of the Asian Games Steering Committee, Jusuf Kalla, to discuss several issues related to the event.

This included a programme featuring 40 sports and 462 events and was confirmed at the General Assembly, along venues due to be used at the Games.

Sheikh Ahmad led an OCA delegation which met Indonesian President Joko Widodo to "appraise" him on preparations for the event.

The visit was preceded by the official signing of a marketing rights deal by the OCA and Jakarta and Palembang 2018.

The agreement will see the OCA pay the Organising Committee $40 million (£30 million/€34 million) in order to assume full control of sponsorship and marketing rights.

They will then be able to keep all profits generated from these programmes, including any excess over the $40 million.