International University Sports Federation (FISU) President Oleg Matytsin helped headline a panel discussion on the future of sport and innovation during the World Festival of Youth and Students event in Russian city Sochi.

As part of the discussion, entitled "Classics or a New Wave: How the Sport of the Future Will Look Like?", Matytsin offered his expertise on sport innovation and development.

He did so alongside a cadre of well-known names from the world of sport, including three from Russia - chess grandmaster Sergey Karjakin, three-time Olympic wrestling gold medallist Alexander Karelin and four-time Olympic swimming champion Alexander Popov.

Russian Olympic Committee President Alexander Zhukov and Cuba’s Yumilka Ruiz, a two-time Olympic volleyball champion, were also present.

The panellists talked about the challenges facing sport today, as well as the role of new sports and the impact of esports.

Matytsin highlighted the importance of the promotion of sports among young people and students and informed the audience about FISU initiatives in this direction, including the International Day of University Sport and Volunteer Leaders Academy.

Last month, he declared the second International Day of University Sport "a great success".

It followed activities held on September 20.

Oleg Matytsin, third from left, with the other panellists ©FISU

Matytsin claimed the day drove more than general awareness of the organisation’s work.

He said it also created links between universities and their local communities, focused around the themes of sport, physical activity and healthy living.

FISU and the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) worked together on the idea of holding the day back in 2015.

The first edition was held last year, with UNESCO officially proclaiming September 20 the International Day of University Sport.

It is hoped the event will encourage students to practice sports on or off campus.

The World Festival of Youth and Students is due to conclude today.

The 19th edition of the event has gathered more than 12,000 Russian and 12,000 foreign participants from 185 countries and is due to conclude today.