Fernando Gaviria made it three from three by sprinting to another stage win at the Tour of Guangxi in Nanning today.

The 23-year-old Colombian, who rides for the Quick-Step Floors team, was once again imperious in the final stages of the 125.4 kilometres looped circuit around the Chinese city.

He powered home in 2 hours 41min 57sec to dispatch Germany's Team Sunweb rider Max Walscheid.

Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Orica-Scott crossed third as the leading bunch were all awarded the same time.

“Today it was a strange stage," Gaviria, who won four stages of the Giro d'Italia in May, was quoted as saying by Cycling News afterwards.

"Short, really fast with a really good breakaway for the for three riders.

“The final was really crazy."

That’s 3 in a row! Hattrick hero @fndogaviria is flying through these streets. Always nice to work for this guy! 💪 #WayToRide pic.twitter.com/p5bJMaD2ET — Pieter Serry (@Pieter_Serry) October 21, 2017

Gaviria also collected a further 10 bonus seconds in the overall standings to take a 13 second lead into stage four.

Switzerland's BMC Racing rider Silvan Dillier lies in second place with Walscheid third, a further five seconds back.

Gaviria will face a tough battle to win again tomorrow, however, in a 151km "queen stage" that will culminate in a summit finish in Nogla.

Julian Alaphilippe, his team-mate who currently lies 27 seconds off the pace in 10th, is expected to lead the Quick-Step Floors challenge in the mountains.