Fernando Gaviria made it three from three by sprinting to another stage win at the Tour of Guangxi in Nanning today.
The 23-year-old Colombian, who rides for the Quick-Step Floors team, was once again imperious in the final stages of the 125.4 kilometres looped circuit around the Chinese city.
He powered home in 2 hours 41min 57sec to dispatch Germany's Team Sunweb rider Max Walscheid.
Magnus Cort Nielsen of Denmark and Orica-Scott crossed third as the leading bunch were all awarded the same time.
“Today it was a strange stage," Gaviria, who won four stages of the Giro d'Italia in May, was quoted as saying by Cycling News afterwards.
"Short, really fast with a really good breakaway for the for three riders.
“The final was really crazy."
Gaviria also collected a further 10 bonus seconds in the overall standings to take a 13 second lead into stage four.
Switzerland's BMC Racing rider Silvan Dillier lies in second place with Walscheid third, a further five seconds back.
Gaviria will face a tough battle to win again tomorrow, however, in a 151km "queen stage" that will culminate in a summit finish in Nogla.
Julian Alaphilippe, his team-mate who currently lies 27 seconds off the pace in 10th, is expected to lead the Quick-Step Floors challenge in the mountains.