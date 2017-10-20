International Boxing Association (AIBA) Acting Interim President Franco Falcinelli has sacked the organisation's legal counsel and lawyers after they both warned him that a decision to suspend C K Wu as head of the world governing body was illegal.

The row today led to AIBA executive William Louis-Marie resigning from his position because he claimed he could not do his job properly.

Ricardo Contreras and CPV Partners, a Lausanne-based law firm retained by Wu, had each written to Falcinelli to dispute whether the AIBA Disciplinary Commission had the authority to take such action against Wu, especially as it did not him give the opportunity to defend himself against allegations of several disciplinary codes and statutes.

Wu, President of AIBA since 2006, was suspended by the Commission on Tuesday (October 10).

The Taiwanese has appealed to the Swiss District Court in Lausanne, who are due to hear the case on November 10 after they rejected his request for superprovisional measures.

Contreras, a lawyer based in Mexico City, wrote to AIBA two days after Wu was suspended questioning the authority of the AIBA Disciplinary Commission.

"We need to establish if the Procedural Rules of the Disciplinary Commission was approved by the Executive Committee (and on what date), if Prodedural Rules do not exist, then the decisions by this Commission would not have any legal ground," he wrote in a letter seen by insidethegames.

Contreras is also President of the Mexican Boxing Federation and visited Wu in Lausanne earlier this month in a public display of support for him.

The role of AIBA Disciplinary Commission chairman Tom Virgets, right, has been questioned by legal experts ©AIBA

CPV Partners, meanwhile, questioned the role of Tom Virgets, the American who chairs the AIBA Disciplinary Commission, in the suspension of Wu.

He had originally claimed the decision to suspend Wu had been taken by himself, Pierre Cornu and Dennis O'Connell.

Virgets later admitted, though, that it was his decision alone and that the indication of of three members on the panel in the initial decision was allegedly due to the mistaken use of a template that he omitted to modify.

"The decision of the DC (Disciplinary Commission) Chairman is problematic in several regards and the risk that it will be successfully challenged is material," they wrote in a letter also seen by insidethegames.

"Amongst the problems of the Decision, we are, as AIBA's external lawyers, particularly concerned by a possible breach of art. 10 et seq. of the AIBA Code of Ethics and art. 16 of AIBA Disciplinary Commission relating to potential conflict of interests of Mr. Tom Virgets.

"The potential conflict of interest lies in the fact that Mr. Tom Virgets is member of the board of directors of Boxing Marketing Arm SA (BMA), since 2013 at least, and the fact that the Brief of Complaints filed against President Wu is based on alleged financial mismanagement which to a large extent relate to investments made, directly or in BMA.

"Therefore, we wonder whether Mr. Virgets should not have informed the Ethics Commission of the potential conflict of interests...and refrained from suspending AIBA President , alone and ex parte (without having first heard President Wu)."

CPV Partners also claim that the AIBA Disciplinary Commission need to hold another hearing and take a new decision "which must be flawless in order to avoid any new litigation".

Shortly after Contreras and CPV Partners sent their letters they were informed that they had been dismissed.

"AIBA has hired the Lausanne-based law firm Libra Law as its new legal representatives," they said in a short statement on their website.

"The Association has parted company with CPV Partners and will begin working with its new team with immediate effect."

Libra Law are based at the Maison du Sport International, where AIBA also has its headquarters.

William Louis-Marie has resigned as executive director of AIBA, claiming it is "impossible" to do his job properly because of the current conflict ©YouTube

The decision of Louis-Marie, AIBA's executive director since September 2016, to step down was no surprise.

Falcinelli and the other AIBA Executive Committee members who support him had tried unsuccessfully to suspend the Frenchman in August because they claimed he was trying to defend Wu.

"The present situation makes it very difficult for me, if not impossible, to pursue my mission in due course," Louis-Marie wrote in a letter sent to Wu and Falcinelli.

"The current uncertainties as to my hierarchy and the ongoing legal disputes add to the issues that force me to resign."

The situation is due to be discussed by the AIBA Executive Committee at a meeting in Dubai on November 3 and 4.

insidethegames asked Falcinelli for a comment but did not receive a response.