Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko has inspected uniforms due to be worn by athletes from the country at next year's Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang.

The uniforms, which include distinctive grey blazers, will be worn by athletes participating at the Opening and Closing Ceremonies of the Olympic Games in the South Korean resort.

They will also be available for purchase in department stores across the eastern European country.

“This ornament pattern is unusual," collection designer Lyudmila Labkova told the BeITA news agency after showing them to Lukashenko.

"I used the ornament pattern which symbolises the mother and works as an amulet and added the elements which mean good luck, success and productivity."

"Ornaments in the Belorussian culture have very clear meanings, and I wanted to use the ornaments which will draw good luck for our Olympic team.

"This is all very important."





A samples of kit due to be worn by athletes from Belarus at Pyeongchang 2018 ©National Olympic Committee of the Republic of Belarus

Belarus won a first Olympic gold courtesy of aerials freestyle skier Aleksei Grishin at the Vancouver 2010 Winter Olympic Games.

This was followed by five four years later in Sochi, as the country rose to eighth on the medals table.

Anton Kushnir continued the country's grip on the aerials title while Alla Tsuper won the corresponding women's event.

Biathlete Darya Domracheva also claimed three gold medals in the women's individual, mass start and pursuit events.



