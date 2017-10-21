Major reforms of handball in Europe from 2020 are being planned by the European Handball Federation (EHF).

While it had already been decided to increase the number of teams in the men's EHF Euro Final Tournament from 16 to 24 from 2020, further reforms of both male and female top club competitions have now been presented.

These are expected to prove attractive in the international sports media market, with some 25 media companies looking at bids at the moment.

EHF President Michael Wiederer said: "With these changes, the EHF will be able to offer a comprehensive year-round content offering of sporting highlights, with the potential to captivate and enthral fans in one of Europe's largest sports communities.

"This is the first time that the EHF has bundled its rights and entered into a tender process, and the strong interest from the market is a clear indication of just how attractive the European handball product is."

While details of the reforms have yet to be finalised, it is expected that the Men's EHF Champions League will be played in a round-robin system, at first involving 12 teams, but possibly growing to 16 later.

It will be open to national champions in Europe's top leagues, together with four extra teams.

The planned reforms of the Champions League have generated interest from 25 media firms ©European Handball Federation

Eight teams would qualify for the quarter-finals and four to the final.

Men's competitions at the second and third tiers will also be revamped, with the current EHF Cup renamed the European Handball League and played with 24 teams in the group phase, offering more clubs a chance to take part.

Teams would play in four groups of six teams each, and the Challenge Cup would be renamed the EHF Cup and be played in a knock-out format.

The group phase of the Women's EHF Champions League will continue to be played with 16 teams, but in two groups of eight, with the top eight progressing to the quarter-finals.

The second tier will be renamed the Women's European Handball League and played in the same format as the current Women's EHF Cup.

The current Challenge Cup will be renamed the EHF Cup.

In women's events, it is planned that the Challenge Cup will be renamed the EHF Cup ©European Handball Federation

The 25 media firms which have expressed an interest are looking at club and national competitions as well as beach handball European finals.

Rights are being offered on a modular basis from 2022 to 2030 for the EHF Euro events, and over ten seasons from 2020-2021 to 2029-2030 for club competitions.

Seven media rights packages and three marketing packages are available, with the tenders having to be submitted by November 15 to Munich-based SN1 Consulting.

The signing of a Memorandum of Understanding on October 16, 2017, with Forum Club Handball (FCH), will pave the way for the introduction of the new competition formats from 2020.

A steering board is being created with equal representation from the EHF and FCH, and the two bodies have agreed on details of how to release players for national team weeks and European Championships, as well as on compensation for the release of players and insurance for those injured.